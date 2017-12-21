Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

£4m anonymous donation to help homeless people in West Midlands

Posted by on 21 December 2017 in News
0 Comments
£4m anonymous donation to help homeless people in West Midlands

An donor has given £4 million to the Heart of England Community Foundation to help homeless and vulnerable people in the region.

The seven-figure gift to the Coventry-based charity is provided to create new or upgrade existing accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people.

The Heart of England Community Foundation is a specialist grant-making charity which awards to projects across the West . It is one of a network of across the UK.

It will use the donation to support three major initiatives in the new year, each with a value of around £1 million.

The other £1 million will be added to the Foundation’s endowment fund, which is invested to guarantee a legacy of giving for communities in years to come.

Grant applications open in 2018

The Foundation will open the grant application process next year. It will be open to local, not-for-profit organisations with an annual income of less than £15 million.

“Incredible gift’

Tina Costello, CEO of the Foundation, said: “This is an incredible gift to receive just before Christmas and is a huge investment into the third sector locally. There is a real need for good-quality, accessible accommodation for vulnerable people in the West Midlands so we are delighted to be launching a programme of this kind.”

He anticipated applications for support for a range of projects.

“This could be supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, women and children leaving abusive situations and in need of refuge or people with disabilities who need specialist accommodation”, he said.

 

2,370 total views, 522 views today

Tags:, , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />