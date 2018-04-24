Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

New N Ireland trust hopes to raise £1 million

A new Trust was launched in Belfast recently with the goal of raising up to £1 million over three years to address educational underachievement in .

The Goliath Trust seeks to raise funds to help address what it sees as ‘the persistent problem of educational underachievement in Northern Ireland’s most disadvantaged areas.’

The Trust announced its presence at a £1,000 a table gala fundraising ball in Belfast attended by 500 people, including Senator Mitchell who was one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

 

The Promise of Tomorrow Gala

Launch gala for The Goliath Trust

 

The organisation is headed by Caroline McNeill who is also on the Northern Ireland board of the Ireland Funds.

Ms McNeill says there initial focus for fundraising will be local businesses and high net worth individuals.

The Trust says money raised will initially support 12 schools in Belfast over the coming year which will be expanded depending on the success of fundraising.

 

