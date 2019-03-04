Charity closures jump 27% in a year

Charity closures have jumped 27% in a year, to 666 in 2018 from 526 in 2017 as pressures on the charity sector take their toll, according to charity law firm Wilsons.

The figures are taken from the ONS’s UK Labour Market: February 2019 report, and Wilsons attributes the rise to tougher regulations around fundraising, as well as declining levels of public trust and confidence in charities. At the same time, it observes, some charities have seen their income from donations fall driven by a number of high profile scandals in the sector and their press coverage, while there have also been long-term cuts to public sector grants over the last decade.

Wilsons also highlights financial pressures leading to charities merging with, or transferring their charitable activities to, other charitable organisations, and a preference by the Charity Commission to see trustees wind down their charities voluntarily once their missions have been completed, rather than to carry on raising money for unclear purposes, which it believes may also have contributed to the number of charity closures.

Stephen Oxley, Partner at Wilsons, commented: