Go on! Dare the young to fundraise, CAF research suggests

Offering daring fundraising events may help to get more young people involved in raising money for good causes, according to research by Charities Aid Foundation.

More than three-quarters of young people would do something daring for charity according to CAF’s research, with 77% of 16-24 year olds saying they would do an activity, such as bungee jump or shave their head, to raise money.

Skydiving was the most popular amongst the age group with 32% saying they would do this while among 25-34 year olds the figure was 25%. 7% of over 65s would jump out of a plane for charity.

Head shaving was also popular with some. 13% of 16-24 year olds said they would submit to this for charity. The figure was the same for 45-54 year olds while 10% of 35-44 and 55-64 year olds would take up this challenge.

A percentage were also willing to be photographed for a naked calendar. In the 16-24 year old age group, 11% said they would strip off. Those aged 25-34 were the most enthusiastic at 16% while 10% of 55-64 year olds would bare all.

Commenting on the findings, Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at CAF said:

“Almost half of us (49%) would do something daring for charity according to our research and this increases to more than three quarters of 16-24 year olds. This untapped enthusiasm is great news for charities as they explore new and exciting opportunities for people to raise funds to support their vital work. There are lots of daring ways to get involved with a good cause so there is no excuse not to ask yourself what you would dare to do for charity.”

Main image: Picture of the Warwick Rowers charity calendar which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, by Angus Malcolm.