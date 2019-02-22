95th anniversary campaign sees Lepra turn to Facebook fundraising

To mark its 95th anniversary, Lepra is inviting people to support it via a new appeal that uses Facebook’s fundraising platform.

“Your Present, Their Future” asks supporters, their friends and their families to donate via Facebook in lieu of giving presents to an individual for their particular occasion, be it a birthday, wedding, retirement or other special occasion. Supporters are invited to set up a Facebook fundraiser and share it with their Facebook contacts.

Alternatively it suggests starting an online giving page through JustGiving, or asking friends and family to give directly to the charity via Lepra’s website or cheque.

Geoff Prescott, Chief Executive at Lepra, said: