New Morrisons funding means CLIC Sargent can provide cash help if a child’s cancer return

Morrisons will provide £50,000 to CLIC Sargent to enable the charity to provide families with cash help should their child’s cancer return.

The announcement follows a report from CLIC Sargent that reveals a quarter of its social care staff’s workload is spent working with young cancer patients who have relapsed.

The report, Cancer Costs Again, released ahead of World Cancer Day on Monday 4 February, highlights the emotional and financial impact on families when a child or young person’s cancer comes back.

Families currently receive a grant from CLIC Sargent towards the immediate costs when their child is initially diagnosed with cancer, which helps cover expenses such as travel to hospital, parking, childcare and extra food costs.

CLIC Sargent is Morrisons’ charity partner and the partnership has so far raised more than £6 million. The new funding will let CLIC Sargent give families a second grant if the cancer returns after treatment.

Tracy Cosgrave, CLIC Sargent’s Associate Director of Services, said:

“Sadly, for some young people and their families, cancer costs more than once: more travel costs, energy bills, depression, anxiety, and loneliness. These costs come at a time when they’re often still dealing with the financial fall-out from their first diagnosis and trying to cope with cancer forcing them to put their lives on hold again. “We’re extremely grateful that, with Morrisons’ help, we’re able to give families who find themselves in this position a second grant. On behalf of the families, we would like to thank all the Morrisons customers who will be supporting us.”

David Scott, Head of Corporate Affairs at Morrisons, said:

“We’re delighted that the generosity of our colleagues and customers is funding such an important grant.”

Main image: Rachel and Duncan Larkman, from Crediton, Devon with their daughter Jasmine, now 16, who was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was seven and it returned when she was ten. All wearing their CLIC Sargent World Cancer Day bands.