Big Lottery Fund & Heritage Lottery Fund take on new names to incorporate the National Lottery

The Big Lottery Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund have today (29 January) adopted their name changes to incorporate The National Lottery.

The changes were first announced last September, and are to make a clearer link between playing The National Lottery and the good causes that benefit.

The Big Lottery Fund changes its name today to The National Lottery Community Fund, while the Heritage Lottery Fund will now be known as The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Both organisations have also refreshed their brand identities to incorporate The National Lottery’s crossed-fingers.

The changes come in The National Lottery’s 25th anniversary year. The first draw took place in November 1994 with more than £30 million raised each week for a variety of good causes since then.

Dawn Austwick, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“National Lottery funding for good causes changes lives. As the largest community funder in the UK, we see the amazing achievements of thousands of people-led projects every year. From social groups for young carers to baking classes for the older generation, from craft workshops in rurally isolated areas to support sessions for new parents, communities are thriving thanks to The National Lottery. By deepening the connection between players and the great projects they are supporting, we can make sure more people understand the incredible difference they make across the UK.”

Ros Kerslake, The National Lottery Heritage Fund CEO, said:

“In 25 years The National Lottery has transformed the UK. Historic high streets and public parks have been revitalised; native wildlife has been protected; our museums and cultural attractions are now world-class; and stories and memories have been preserved. But beyond the millionaires it’s created, many people simply aren’t aware of its impact on our daily lives. By putting The National Lottery brand front and centre of our own, we hope to help change that.”

Last year, the National Lottery Community Fund, as the Big Lottery Fund, gave out £508.5 million of National Lottery funding to community projects across the UK with over 11,000 projects benefitting. The Fund expects that its old logo may continue to be used for some time as the many small grassroots and projects it funds switch across as and when they are creating new print materials. The Fund has communicated to groups to support them in updating digital materials and to reassure them that they can continue to use previously printed materials or merchandise until they are ready to order new ones.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has invested almost £8 billion in UK heritage projects so far. The announcement of its new identity comes ahead of the unveiling of its next strategic National Lottery Funding Framework that sets out its priorities for the next five year. More information about its funding priorities will be available from 30 January.

WATCH: Making a difference