Big Lottery Fund to change name in New Year

Posted by on 28 September 2018 in News
The will change its name to The Community Fund as of 30 January next year.

According to the Big Lottery Fundchanging the name to The National Lottery Community Fund will make clearer what the organisation is and does, and will help players understand the difference they make when they buy a ticket, with the aim of seeing more money go to good causes.

Last year, the Big Lottery Fund gave out £508.5 million of National Lottery funding to over 11,000 community projects across the UK. The fund currently distributes 40% of the good cause money raised by National Lottery players.

Dawn Austwick, Chief Executive of the Big Lottery Fund, said: 

“Groups and charities use our funding, be it £500 or £500,000, to bring people together, make good things happen and help their communities to thrive. We want to make sure that as many people as possible understand who we are, what we do, and how National Lottery funding could help them make a difference in their community.

Next year will also be the National Lottery’s 25th birthday.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

