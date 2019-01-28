Battersea doubles online giving targets with new donation platform

Battersea’s online giving income doubled recently in a trial that saw digital product studio Addition switch the charity to its online giving platform, goDonate.

Battersea ran a three-week trial in December after Addition – part of agency WPN Chameleon (WPNC) – implemented goDonate Enterprise to boost digital pledges. The split test trialed the new donation service against the charity’s previous platform.

Results included:

63% more transactions than the old platform during the test period

35% more income on the new platform compared to the existing platform

More people starting and completing a donation

Key features of the platform include:

The ability for the charity to create campaign-specific journeys with campaign messaging throughout, donation type, flexible fields and donation amount calls to action – rather than a requirement to involve WPNC in development

Site visitors can be directed from online advertising or an email campaign straight to a donation landing page & journey featuring tailored messaging and content, used by Battersea in its In From The Cold appeal

The charity is also currently using goDonate to manage monthly donations for its Sponsor a Kennel campaign. Supporters are sent follow-up emails featuring updates about their chosen kennel or kitty cabin with the platform integrating with Raiser’s Edge CRM, Rapidata and Adestra for email delivery.

Vicky Reeves, Managing Director Digital at WPN Chameleon, said:

“Battersea wanted to simplify and improve the online giving experience for its supporters with a more engaging donation journey, and offer greater choice using the latest payment technologies. “It was also important to give the charity the flexibility of deploying campaign-specific journeys, which goDonate delivers. We’re thrilled with the test results, particularly at such an important time of year for the organisation.”

Lauren Rayner, Head of Digital, Battersea, added: