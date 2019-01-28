£270,000 fund launches to support local Peddimore projects

IM Properties has launched a £270,000 community fund to support local projects surrounding a proposed employment park in Peddimore, near Birmingham.

The Peddimore Community Fund will be managed by the Heart of England Community Foundation, and the first set of grants of up to £2,000 will be awarded on a quarterly basis during 2019, with applications now open for April.

Peddimore is being created by IM Properties in Minworth, Royal Sutton Coldfield, to attract national and international logistic and manufacturing companies with the aim of generating up to 6,500 jobs, with 3,000 from associated supply chains.

The £270,000 fund is part of a social value programme being implemented at Peddimore to deliver social and economic benefits to the local community, and will be split over the six-year lifespan of the scheme. In the first year IM Properties is looking to support up to 13 projects. This could include grants for sports or community projects, social welfare, health and well-being initiatives or formal training and education programmes.

David Smith, Planning Director at IM Properties said:

“We’ve said from the beginning that Peddimore is all about leaving a positive lasting legacy for the local community, and the Peddimore Community Fund is one of the many initiatives being undertaken by IM Properties to deliver real social benefits to the area, in addition to the significant job creation. “As a company and as individuals, IM Properties and its supply chain are all signing up to donate both time and money to directly support organisations most in need of assistance, where we can make the greatest difference. This fund takes us one step further towards achieving our objectives.”

Tina Costello, Chief Executive of Heart of England Community Foundation, said:

“We are very excited to be working with IM Properties on the Peddimore Community Fund and look forward to supporting some great local initiatives. Our website provides full details of the criteria and examples of the types of projects the fund wishes to support.”

IM Properties has also partnered with four community organisations as part of its Social Value agenda including St Basils, The Jericho Foundation, The Pioneer Group and Witton Lodge, with an aim to work with together to ensure individuals and communities most in need benefit from the social and economic value the company and its supply chain looks to deliver at Peddimore.