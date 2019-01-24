DSC makes finding funding sources easier with launch of new site

The Directory of Social Change has launched a new website to help charities find new sources of funding.

The new Funds Online website combines the data from DSC’s long-standing collection of online funding search products, and aims to help charities find over £8billion in funding from some 8,000 different funders. The platform has been designed with a range of features aimed at making finding funding as easy as possible for everyone, from trustees and volunteers to professional fundraisers.

Charities looking for funding will be able to start their search with a simple online search, and use their dashboard to log and track their applications all in one place.

Funds Online subscribers will find:

Some 8,000 funders giving £8 billion, all on one website. Funds Online combines data from DSC’s previous four funding websites – Trustfunding.org.uk , Governmentfunding.org.uk , Companygiving.org.uk & Grantsforindividuals.org.uk

, , & A new user dashboard that will help subscribers to keep track of applications

An improved search function aimed at giving a quicker, more intuitive experience

Mobile access via a range of devices

A team of expert researchers updating the data to help users save time in their search

Debra Allcock Tyler, DSC Chief Executive, said: