UK companies gave £420m to charities, says new edition of DSC company giving guide 

UK companies gave over £420 million to charities last year, according to the 11th edition of The Guide to UK Company Giving. Published next week, the book details over 400 companies that donate to and support communities and voluntary organisations.

The guide is, as its title suggests, more than a simple directory listing. For example, it differentiates between types of giving and provides an extensive profile of individual company practices, with the intention of helping fundraisers target relevant companies.

Ethical profile

The guide also details ethical information about corporate supporters and advises on how to identify which corporations are most likely to support certain causes.

The Guide to UK Company Giving is designed to be used by large and small organisations, whether or not they have a dedicated corporate fundraising team.

The guide also has a section on corporate charities which includes details on those grant-makers associated with a company, in turn giving around £321 million.

Advice and context

The Guide to UK Company Giving 2016/17 also includes analysis and advice on:

• Corporate social responsibility (CSR)

• Giving in the UK and whether in cash or in-kind

• How to apply

• Partnerships

• Matched funding

• Commercially led support

• Charity of the Year

• Pro bono work

• Recipients of previous funding

• Ratio of women to men on the board of directors

New sections in this edition cover:

• Acknowledgement of Anti-Slavery legislation

• Giving to small charities

• Giving to unpopular causes

• Status as a Living Wage Employer

The Guide to UK Company Giving is available for £85 from DSC.

