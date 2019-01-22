Programme revealed for 2019 IoF Culture Conference

The Institute of Fundraising has announced the programme for this year’s IoF Cultural Sector Network National Conference, with a 25% discount available for arts, culture and heritage fundraisers who book by 10 February, and conference bursaries also on offer.

This year’s IoF Culture Conference will be held on Tuesday 12 March Held at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art with the theme of ‘Learning from other sectors’. It is curated in partnership with Young Arts Fundraisers, with breakout sessions including practical workshops, landscape panel discussions, roundtables and case studies, and personal professional development sessions.

Speakers include: Rachel Harrington, Director at Coutts; Rosie Eccles, Major Gift Manager at Imperial War Museums; Joanna Newell, Head of Philanthropy at Southbank Centre, and representatives from MQ Health, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, Roundhouse, Solar Aid, and The Open University.

The workshops will include topics from perfecting a corporate pitch and meeting with major donors to conducting prospect research, measuring impact, and rethinking your membership scheme.

The landscape panel discussions, roundtables and case studies will look at themes including future trends around major philanthropy, how social media impacts fundraising and the challenges of fundraising outside of London.

The professional development sessions are for all levels of experience, from how to approach moving into management to how, through comedy, to become a more confident public speaker.

Twenty bursaries are also available at this year’s Conference for BAME, early career fundraisers, or fundraisers from small and medium charities with an annual turnover of up to £750,000. More information is available on the conference site and there is a deadline of Monday 28 January.

The full programme and booking information can also be found on the IoF Culture site.