28% of consumers prefer mobile donations to traditional methods, research suggests

Over a quarter (28%) of UK consumers would rather make donations via their mobile devices than traditional methods, such as cash, cheques and standing orders, according to research from mobile app Pingit.

27% said they would donate more if they could do so using a mobile device or payment card.

Pingit’s research also found that nearly a third (32%) of those questioned indicate they are now more likely to fundraise online than they were five years ago and 29% would rather do this on a mobile.

Pingit currently has 3.2 million registered users and offers Pingit Giving within its app, enabling users to raise money for charities, create a fundraising page, share it, and collect donations. It takes one per cent of all donations with no additional fees and users can donate to 55 charities such as BBC Children in Need, Marie Curie and Comic Relief. Pingit has also partnered with Charities Trust to enable more charities to join the platform.

Darren Foulds, Managing Director of Pingit, said: