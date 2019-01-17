New digital agency will bring skills from commercial sector to charity clients

Campfire Marketing and Mind Orchard have teamed up to create a new digital marketing agency MO Campfire that will provide charities with the latest digital skills.

MO Campfire will bring the skills used with blue-chip commercial clients such as Lego (pictured), BBC, ITV and Bacardi directly into the charity sector.

Campfire is already an established fully integrated agency working across the sector with clients including World Vision, Centrepoint, Alzheimer’s Society, English Heritage, and Wood Green. It operates across all channels, increasingly developing DRTV using co-creation techniques with supporters. However, with nearly half of TV viewers are also active online whilst viewing TV, according to Campfire, it has partnered with Mind Orchard to create Campfire MO as an additional digital specialist arm, to provide leading edge skills for developing engaging supporter experiences. This includes apps, microsites, gaming development and digital innovation.

An example of its approach is a new microsite developed for RNIB lottery, built on the back of large scale user experience testing to ensure that the site is also optimised for conversion. This was launched with a new brand, supporter journey and microsite and went live at the end of last year with good results already being seen according to the agency.

Paul Handley, CEO of Campfire Marketing, said: