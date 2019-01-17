DONATE adds simpler text-only registration process

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity donation service DONATE has launched a new, simpler registration process for charities seeking a text donation service.

The new page is available at www.nationalfundingscheme.org/text. The single registration page enables charities to identify their preferred keyword, and submit their registration request. Authorisation will normally happen within the day giving charities access immediately to £1, £3, £5, £10 and £20 text-donation channels using the chosen keyword. DONATE has no set-up, monthly or annual fees and charges 4.5% per donation.

 

­The development comes ahead of this March’s closure of JustTextGiving.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which launched in November 2017, has raised over £25,000 using Text to Donate, while last summer, St Cadoc’s Youth Club raised just under £20,000 with DONATE’s charity text raffle service. Given two tickets to the Champions League final in Kiev in June 2018 by former Scotland international Tony Higgins, it offered them as a raffle prize. Entrants had to text the word KIEV18 to DONATE’s service to be in with a chance of winning. Each entry was a donation of £5 and the Club got 3975 donations over two weeks, raising £19,870.

More information about DONATE is available online.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

