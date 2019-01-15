DSC CEO publishes It’s Murder in Management book

CEO of the Directory of Social Change Debra Allcock Tyler has published a book on management, entitled It’s Murder in Management.

The book aims to help anyone in management, whether new to their position or just needing a refresh of skills, become more effective and confident in their role.

Through a combination of leadership theory, models with personal anecdotes and real-life situations, Allcock Tyler illustrates how management can be both fun and fulfilling, offering practical advice.

It covers:

Your role as leader

Developing the talent and building the team

Time management

Understanding the money

Working with and learning from others

In the foreword, Catherine Johnstone CBE CEO, Royal Voluntary Service says:

“Debra focuses on the nuts and bolts of becoming a manager in her usual no-nonsense way. She gets right to the heart of what you need to know, how you need to behave and what will help you nurture your team. There is no hand-wringing or tortured self-examination here but rock-solid positive advice with a sprinkling of humour.”

Its Murder in Management is available for £16.95 on the DSC site.