Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

DSC CEO publishes It’s Murder in Management book

Posted by on 15 January 2019 in News
0 Comments
It's Murder in Management
DSC CEO publishes It’s Murder in Management book

CEO of the Debra Allcock Tyler has published a book on management, entitled It’s Murder in Management.

The book aims to help anyone in management, whether new to their position or just needing a refresh of skills, become more effective and confident in their role.

Through a combination of leadership theory, models with personal anecdotes and real-life situations, Allcock Tyler illustrates how management can be both fun and fulfilling, offering practical advice.

It covers:

  • Your role as leader
  • Developing the talent and building the team
  • Time management
  • Understanding the money
  • Working with and learning from others

In the foreword, Catherine Johnstone CBE CEO, Royal Voluntary Service says:

“Debra focuses on the nuts and bolts of becoming a manager in her usual no-nonsense way. She gets right to the heart of what you need to know, how you need to behave and what will help you nurture your team. There is no hand-wringing or tortured self-examination here but rock-solid positive advice with a sprinkling of humour.”

Its Murder in Management is available for £16.95 on the DSC site.

It's Murder in Management

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />