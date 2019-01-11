Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity partner announcements for 2019

Posted by on 11 January 2019
The first month of the year sees many partnerships announced. Here’s a selection of the most recent, both big and small charities and businesses, as well as events.

 

Mental Health UK has become the headline charity partner for this year’s Great Scottish Run: a 10k and half marathon taking place in Glasgow on 28 and 29 September.

 

 

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon has announced WaterAid as its official charity partner for its tenth anniversary event, set around Northumbrian Water’s beautiful Kielder Reservoir in Northumberland. As an official partner, WaterAid has a guaranteed 50 places in next year’s Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon weekend, which takes place on 12 and 13 October.

 

 

Hull’s J Ribbon Funeral Services has chosen Andy’s Man Club as its Charity of the Year. The charity aims to give men a space where they can talk about their problems and their mental health, and to reduce the suicide rate among men in the country.

 

 

Lynch Wood Park, which offers office space near Peterborough, has chosen Kidney Research UK.

 

 

Rural insurer NFU Mutual Stoneleigh will be working with the Lily Mae Foundation, which supports parents after a stillbirth or neonatal death. It also donated the money it raised with its 2018 Christmas Jumper Day to the charity.

 

 

Oliver Bonas has announced that it has selected UK Youth as its ‘Be Kind Charity Partner’ for 2019 and 2020. Over 2019 and 2020 the Oliver Bonas team will be supporting UK Youth through: raising awareness of the work of UK Youth, donations from the sale of a range of products in store and online and team fundraising and providing engagement opportunities for young people to develop their work skills and experience. Oliver Bonas will also donate 4p out of every 5p paper bag sold, to UK Youth.

 

 

Help for Heroes is the Official Charity Partner 2019 for cycling event Tour de Yorkshire, which takes place from 2-5 May this year. The partnership will help support a number of the charity’s fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

 

 

The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families has been selected as Affordable Art Fair Hampstead’s Charity Partner for 2019. This will include AFNCCF having a stand at the fair to showcase some of its work, which focuses on child mental health. The fair takes place in May.

 

 

UK Run Chat has chosen Macmillan as its 2019 charity partner. As part of this, the two are working together on social media, with the two holding their first chat hour on 9 January.

 

 

Simplyhealth UK has picked Diabetes UK to be its charity partner for the Great Run series 2019. As official charity partner, all participants for any of the Simplyhealth Great Run events without a chosen charity will be encouraged to run for Diabetes UK.

 

 

Kids’ camps provider Barracudas Camps will be working with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. It will be raising money for the charity at its camps, and when booking places, people will be given the opportunity to donate too.

 

 

Print specialist Bonacia has chosen Mind as its 2019 partner, which was selected by the company’s employees.

 

 

Plumbing, heating and bathroom wholesaler Primaflow F&P has already started its fundraising for new 2019 and 2020 charity partner Make A Wish UK, with £1,700 raised through a raffle.

 

 

The British Heart Foundation has been picked by Richmond Runfest 2019 to be its charity of the year. Runners have the choice of the  Kew Gardens 10K, Richmond Runfest Half Marathon and Richmond Runfest Marathon. The partnership will raise vital funds for the BHF’s life saving research.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001.

