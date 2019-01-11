Charity partner announcements for 2019

The first month of the year sees many Charity of the Year partnerships announced. Here’s a selection of the most recent, both big and small charities and businesses, as well as events.

We are delighted to be the headline charity partner for @GreatScotRun!

With 1 in 4 people in the UK living with a mental illness, your support can make a huge difference. So if you want to try something new in 2019, why not sign up and show your support > https://t.co/vwTmMRvguw pic.twitter.com/XshhxqDuh2 — Mental Health UK (@mentalhealthuk) January 9, 2019

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon has announced WaterAid as its official charity partner for its tenth anniversary event, set around Northumbrian Water’s beautiful Kielder Reservoir in Northumberland. As an official partner, WaterAid has a guaranteed 50 places in next year’s Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon weekend, which takes place on 12 and 13 October.

We are thrilled to announce that our charity partner for 2019 is the amazing Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health charity doing amazing things across the country. If you are struggling in any way please look them up. @HullAmc @andysmanclubuk #ITSOKAYTOTALK — J. Ribbons Funeral Services (@JRibbonsFS) January 8, 2019

Hull’s J Ribbon Funeral Services has chosen Andy’s Man Club as its Charity of the Year. The charity aims to give men a space where they can talk about their problems and their mental health, and to reduce the suicide rate among men in the country.

Happy New Year to our amazing tenants at Lynchwood. We are proud to announce our new charity partner for 2019, @Kidney_Research ! Welcome Kidney Research UK, it’s great to have you on board. pic.twitter.com/Ie5WiTKahy — Lynch Wood Park (@LynchWoodPark) January 3, 2019

Lynch Wood Park, which offers office space near Peterborough, has chosen Kidney Research UK.

We are excited to announce that we will be supporting The Lily Mae Foundation as our community partner for 2019, We will be looking to raise as much money and awareness for this fantastic charity by taking part in fund raising events over the year! @LilyMae_UK pic.twitter.com/JBpc1jL2Z5 — NFU Mutual Stoneleigh (@nfum_stoneleigh) January 2, 2019

Rural insurer NFU Mutual Stoneleigh will be working with the Lily Mae Foundation, which supports parents after a stillbirth or neonatal death. It also donated the money it raised with its 2018 Christmas Jumper Day to the charity.

We are so happy to announce that we were chosen as the Be Kind Charity Partners of @OliverBonas for 2019 and 2020! We can’t wait for you to see some of the exciting things we have been working on to help young people build bright futures! https://t.co/t22WuBnSCo pic.twitter.com/rFWXu1uB6n — UK Youth (@UKYouth) January 2, 2019

Oliver Bonas has announced that it has selected UK Youth as its ‘Be Kind Charity Partner’ for 2019 and 2020. Over 2019 and 2020 the Oliver Bonas team will be supporting UK Youth through: raising awareness of the work of UK Youth, donations from the sale of a range of products in store and online and team fundraising and providing engagement opportunities for young people to develop their work skills and experience. Oliver Bonas will also donate 4p out of every 5p paper bag sold, to UK Youth.

We are thrilled to be selected as the Tour De Yorkshire’s Official Charity Partner for 2019! 🚴‍♂️ Sports plays a huge role in the recovery of our Heroes and this exciting partnership, with such an iconic event, will help us champion the needs of our wounded and their families. pic.twitter.com/0vp3TZB7Of — Help for Heroes (@HelpforHeroes) December 7, 2018

Help for Heroes is the Official Charity Partner 2019 for cycling event Tour de Yorkshire, which takes place from 2-5 May this year. The partnership will help support a number of the charity’s fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

We are delighted to be the @AAFLondon Hampstead Charity Partner for 2019! Our stand at the Affordable Art Fair will showcase some of our work to drive a step-change in child mental health.

Read more & join us: https://t.co/0OmkBcF5hI pic.twitter.com/dRrhmqopnm — Anna Freud NCCF (@AFNCCF) January 4, 2019

The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families has been selected as Affordable Art Fair Hampstead’s Charity Partner for 2019. This will include AFNCCF having a stand at the fair to showcase some of its work, which focuses on child mental health. The fair takes place in May.

We are very proud to have @TeamMacmillan as our charity partner. Lots to come in 2019. #ukrunchat pic.twitter.com/ouzkNvjxRK — UKRunChat (@UKRunChat) January 9, 2019

UK Run Chat has chosen Macmillan as its 2019 charity partner. As part of this, the two are working together on social media, with the two holding their first chat hour on 9 January.

We're looking forward to a fantastic year working with @DiabetesUK ,our new charity partner for the Simplyhealth Great Run series! https://t.co/mjbM96twji — Simplyhealth (@SimplyhealthUK) January 9, 2019

Simplyhealth UK has picked Diabetes UK to be its charity partner for the Great Run series 2019. As official charity partner, all participants for any of the Simplyhealth Great Run events without a chosen charity will be encouraged to run for Diabetes UK.

We're pleased to announce that we'll be working with a new #charity for 2019! As of today when making a booking online you can make a small donation to @GOSHCharity 😀 We'll also be raising money for the charity at our camps 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2yXoWB2AdD — Barracudas Camps (@barracudascamps) January 9, 2019

Kids’ camps provider Barracudas Camps will be working with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. It will be raising money for the charity at its camps, and when booking places, people will be given the opportunity to donate too.

We're delighted to announce Mind as our charity partner for 2019 as voted for by staff. Find out more at https://t.co/uBX7p6ZWjD Our first fundraising project is in the pipeline… and you can join us!! 👀 this space!! pic.twitter.com/P8jZtfZUoN — Bonacia Ltd (@Bonacialtd) January 10, 2019

Print specialist Bonacia has chosen Mind as its 2019 partner, which was selected by the company’s employees.

We're off to a great #fundraising start for our 2019 / 20 charity partner, @MakeAWishUK, with £1,700 raised through a staff raffle – and Dani already booked in to run both the @LondonMarathon and the 40-mile #Dukeries ultra this year! #CharityTuesday — PrimaflowF&P (@PrimaflowFandP) January 8, 2019

Plumbing, heating and bathroom wholesaler Primaflow F&P has already started its fundraising for new 2019 and 2020 charity partner Make A Wish UK, with £1,700 raised through a raffle.

We are absolutely delighted to announce that we are the charity of the year for Richmond Runfest 2019! Sign up and join the team today: https://t.co/1SnjcWqrei pic.twitter.com/ocFhLuiir4 — BHF (@TheBHF) January 1, 2019

The British Heart Foundation has been picked by Richmond Runfest 2019 to be its charity of the year. Runners have the choice of the Kew Gardens 10K, Richmond Runfest Half Marathon and Richmond Runfest Marathon. The partnership will raise vital funds for the BHF’s life saving research.