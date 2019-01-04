RNLI seeks fundraisers for ‘Britain’s Best Summer Job’

The RNLI has today (4 January) opened applications for new recruits to spend the summer working as fundraisers on some of Britain’s most popular beaches.

Each year around 150 fundraisers spend the summer on the beach and at some of the UK’s top summer events, encouraging visitors to become supporters of the charity while also providing essential local safety advice to holidaymakers.

Annabelle Hobson, RNLI‘s Senior Face-to-Face Fundraising Manager, said:

“Our fundraisers are vital to the charity over the summer, working with lifeguards to provide beach visitors with important safety advice as well as encouraging them to support our lifesaving work. We’re looking for outgoing and passionate people to join the team and support our cause. “A summer job fundraising with the RNLI will help develop valuable skills for a host of future careers, and those who have joined us in the past say the experience is life-changing. So along with good rates of pay, being part of a lifesaving team working on the beach and at some of the country’s most popular events for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs!”

Full training is provided to all successful candidates, and applications are open until Sunday 20 January 2019.