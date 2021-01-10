January 2021 charity appointments

Find out more about the latest moves and new appointments across the charity sector, including new trustees, patrons and directors.

Sir David Sterling appointed trustee of Cancer Fund for Children

Sir David Sterling KCB has been appointed a trustee of children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children. The former Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service joined the board of the children’s cancer charity in December 2020.

Sir David has served in a variety of senior roles for Northern Ireland Civil Service including Director of Community Affairs in PANI, Senior Finance Director in the Department of Regional Development (DRD), Permanent Secretary in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) and Permanent Secretary Department of Finance.

Sterling said: “I was delighted to be asked to join the Board of the Cancer Fund for Children as a trustee. I have long admired the great work the charity does to provide support to families who are struggling to cope with the impact of cancer and look forward to working with the Board and staff team to help ensure that no family in Northern Ireland has to face cancer alone.”

Adam Stacey appointed Director at Charisma Charity Recruitment

Charity recruitment specialists, Charisma Charity Recruitment, has appointed Adam Stacey as a director following 18 months at the business. Prior to joining Charisma, Adam was Development Director for an international welfare charity and CEO of a young people’s charity based in Hampshire.

Stacey said: “Working at Charisma is an absolute privilege and it is incredibly rewarding to consult, support and partner with so many inspirational organisations and creative individuals on a daily basis. Over the last 18 months, I have supported Jenny to develop the business in some of the most challenging of times for our sector. We have an exceptional team who have achieved many great things through 2020. The fact we are expanding and taking positive steps is testimony to their hard work and dedication.”

Mason Mount named as patron for Together for Short Lives

Together for Short Lives, a charity for seriously ill children and their families, has announced Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount as its new patron.

Mason said: “I’m so proud of the work they do to support children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Together for Short Lives is a lifeline to them and I have seen first-hand the truly amazing work they do.”

To celebrate Mason’s new role, he has launched a raffle to win two tickets to the Nike Hospitality Box at Stamford Bridge and a chance to meet Mason for a photo opportunity and chat. Find out more on his JustGiving page.

The British Heart Foundation appoints Claire Sadler as Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Engagement

Claire will be responsible for the charity’s fundraising, brand and marketing strategy, product development and marketing communications, generating £100M+ income from public fundraising, gifts in wills, events, philanthropy and corporate partnerships.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the BHF, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Claire to our talented BHF team. We have ambitious plans to protect and grow funds for our life-saving work at a time when it has simply never been more needed. Claire’s experience and expertise will help us to inspire even more of our supporters with our vision to beat the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory diseases.”

