Pennies raises £1m for GOSH Charity

Digital charity box Pennies has now raised £1million for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

The money has been raised through donations that customers have made to the charity when shopping at a branch of The Entertainer, online at Hawkin’s Bazaar or eating at an ASK Italian restaurant across the UK. Pennies lets customers top-up or round-up their purchases to the nearest pound to donate a few pennies to GOSH Charity.

Whitbread will become the latest business to use Pennies to fundraise for GOSH Charity when it rolls out the digital charity box across all of its restaurant brands in early 2019.

CEO of Pennies, Alison Hutchinson CBE said:

“We’re delighted that Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity are one of the first charities to receive £1million through Pennies. This remarkable milestone was made possible thanks to the retailers who have partnered with Pennies to support GOSH Charity, and of course to the customers across the country who’ve generously donated their digital small change in their millions since 2011. It’s a pleasure to support the GOSH’s wonderful work, and we look forward to helping raise many more vital funds through the digital charity box in the years to come.”

The money will go towards the hospital’s most urgent needs from pioneering research, medical equipment and the rebuilding and refurbishing of the hospital to support services for families and patients including parent accommodation.

Amit Aggarwal, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said: