Tesco invites round-up donations at the till for two charities

For the next month supermarket Tesco is asking shoppers if they would like to round up their payment at the till with a few extra pennies as a donation for Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

The rounding-up option, which has been offered by other charities such as Sainsbury’s for Red Nose Day, neatly complements the supermarket’s strapline of “every little counts”.

The donation ask is being made at all tills, and at self-service tills, until 5 October.

The two charities are the beneficiaries of Tesco’s current charity partnership.

The round-up campaign follows recent criticism of Tesco’s retention of £3.4 million to administer the £31.9 million raised by the supermarket’s plastic bag levy donation scheme. Tesco has recently confirmed it is scrapping its 5p per bag charge and offering 10p bags for life instead.

Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index, said of the rounding-up campaign: “This technique is a great way for customers to be able to donate to charity in an affordable way. It’s a great way to reinforce Tesco’s brand message of “every penny counts” and that’s exactly what charities need. This is another great follow on from their plastic bag policy which is to benefit local community projects. Tesco are really upping their CSR with this move and I think it’s something that consumers will back heavily”.

