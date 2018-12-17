Charity Christmas number one contenders

The countdown is on. What song will be crowned this year’s Christmas number one, and will it be one that is raising funds for charity? Here is a list of some of the charity contenders hoping to scale the charts.

The Fire Tones & The Fire Fighter’s Charity

The Fire Tones: an ensemble of fire and rescue service personnel from across the UK has joined forces to record a cover of Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity and The Band Aid Charity Trust. Recorded in a single day in October, 40 fire and rescue service personnel from across the country descended on the BIMM music college in Birmingham. Proceeds from the single will be split evenly between the charities.

SOS launch Saved a Soldier

Save Our Soldier has launched Saved a Soldier, produced by record producer Charles Bailey and featuring RnB band BRB. There is also a video, featuring actress Leila Ayad, which tells the story of a soldier struggling with Post Traumatic Stress who is helped after contacting Save Our Soldier. All profits will go to SOS and will be used to raise awareness, provide resources and train more coaches.

A huge shout out and well done to Sing It Bold Community Choir #Nottingham. Fostering Dimensions are proud to sponsor this wonderful choir who made their debut performance last weekend!

Aren't they fantastic?! https://t.co/GyoHxEfwBE — Fostering Dimensions (@FosteringDimens) December 12, 2018

Sing it Bold & Emmanuel House

Sing it Bold Community Gospel Choir’s Christmas single is called Now, and will raise money for Nottingham charity Emmanuel House.

LadBaby & The Trussell Trust

LadBaby has released the comic We Built This City…. on sausage rolls: an updated version of the 1985 Starship classic. It is available on iTunes and Amazon for 99p with all download profits donated to The Trussell Trust.

Download now! Mortgage Industry Collective Christmas single Take Me Home goes live – Mortgage Solutions https://t.co/1gKImUoc1o via @mortgagesols — Mortgage Solutions (@mortgagesols) December 13, 2018

The Mortgage Industry Collective & End Youth Homelessness

The Mortgage Industry Collective has released a charity Christmas single to highlight homelessness in the UK. Take Me Home was recorded earlier this month by the Mortgage Industry Collective, and is about life on the streets in the UK. Proceeds will go to End Youth Homelessness.

The Celebs & GOSH Charity

Lionel Blair, Anne Hegerty, Shona McGarty and Gail Porter are among the celebrities on Rock with Rudolph, a Christmas single to raise cash for Great Ormond Street’s Children’s Hospital Charity.

James Bowen & The Big Issue Foundation

Street Cat Bob’s owner James Bowen has penned two songs for Christmas: And Then Came Bob, and Time To Move On, in aid of The Big Issue Foundation.

Basil Brush & Shooting Star Chase

Basil Brush has released White Christmas: the famous fox’s Christmas single in support of Shooting Star Chase.

Out of the Blue & Helen & Douglas House

Oxford University’s all-male acapella group Out of the Blue does an annual Christmas single, and this year has recorded a cover of Wham’s Last Christmas. The group is raising funds for Helen & Douglas House.

X Factor winning song, Together for Short Lives & Shooting Star Chase

VAT from sales of X Factor 2018 winner Dalton Harris’s single The Power of Love is being donated to children’s charities Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase. The government made the announcement on 1 December.