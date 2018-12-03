VAT from X Factor winning song to go to children’s charities

The government has announced that it will once again donate the VAT collected on sales of the X Factor winner’s charity song to charity.

Dalton Harris was crowned the winner of this year’s competition on Sunday night (2 December). VAT from sales of his single The Power of Love will be donated to children’s charities Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase, the government announced on 1 December.

This is the eighth year running it has donated the VAT raised to charity.

Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“Sales from this year’s X Factor charity single will help children with life-limiting diseases and their families. We will donate the VAT paid on the sales, ensuring more people can benefit from this crucial funding. The single goes a huge way in raising awareness of valuable causes and the charities behind them and that’s why the government has supported the X factor Christmas single with donations worth more than £300,000 over the last eight years. From the whole government, we wish everyone in the final the best of luck.”

The government has previously donated the VAT from other charity singles, including the 2016 Jo Cox Foundation single, 2015 Save the Children single, the 2011’s Military Wives Choir single, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake appeal single.

The Department of Health and Social Care will make the donation of the VAT on the government’s behalf.