Car dealer raises £200k for Cancer Fund for Children

One of Northern Ireland’s major car dealers has reached its two year fundraising target for a local cancer charity in one year.

The Agnew Group has raised £200,000 for the Cancer Fund for Children one year ahead of schedule and now intends to raise the target for the second year of fundraising.

“We set an ambitious fundraising target to raise £200,000,” said Yuile Magee, managing director of the Agnew Group.

“As our overall total got steadily closer to the £200,000 milestone staff were spurred on to hit the target and raise as much as money as possible,” Mr Magee said.

Agnew Group’s 1,100 staff were involved across 16 dealerships and organised a range of events and activities to raise money. These included runs, coffee mornings, customer competitions and payroll giving.

The company has now increased its fundraising target to £250,000 in 2019.

The Cancer Fund for Children had an income of £2.6 million in 2017, roughly similar to the year before. Donations and legacies made up around half that figure, with trading activities and support group fundraising making up the balance. The Fund has received significant backing from golfer Rory McIroy.