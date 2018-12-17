100 families in temporary accommodation to receive Christmas makeovers

The temporary homes of 100 families in London and Glasgow will receive a Christmas makeover with items donated by homeware brands, including Christmas trees, lights and soft furnishings.

The campaign is the idea of 20 year old entrepreneur Liv Conlon, winner of Scotland’s Young Inspiring Business Woman of the Year and founder of The PropertyStagers.

Working with the charity Glasgow City Mission and Homefinder UK, a non-profit national mobility scheme which specialises in finding permanent homes for homeless households and social housing applicants, she has launched the 100 Home Christmas Makeover.

This Christmas 80,000 families will wake up in temporary accommodation such as hostels.

Conlon explained: “I’ve been fortunate to achieve success early on through entrepreneurship, and I spend my days making over homes with my team. So when I learnt of just how many people in the UK will be waking up in homes which are impermanent – buildings like hostels – whilst they wait to be housed, it reinforced just how fortunate so many of us are to have a place to call home.”

Conlon has secured support from Dunelm, Yohan May Interiors, Cat Preston, Jewellery Design, Sienna Interiors and David Phillips who have contributed to the appeal.

Ninesh Muthiah, Home Connections & Homefinder UK’s CEO, explained why they were keen to support Liv with this initiative: “Homefinder UK has helped over 350 homeless families find permanent homes across the UK. However, there are thousands more families with children who will spend this winter in temporary accommodation. Through this initiative we hope to be able to bring some comfort and festive cheer to some of those suffering from the housing crisis.”

