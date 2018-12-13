Blue Monday Live offers a day of inspirational speakers on ‘Blue Monday’

Blue Monday Live is a new one-day conference designed to turn what is called the most depressing day of the year into the most inspiring.

The event features 22 speakers with remarkable track records and experiences to share, with the aim of inspiring attendees to achieve their goals for social good in 2019. There is an Oscar winner, a world record holder, iconic brands, creative leaders and successful entrepreneurs.

The event is designed for charities, social enterprises, individuals, CSR teams, good causes and businesses who want to create positive social change.

“Blue Monday” was chosen as the ideal day for the event because it, the third Monday in January, is popularly (and erroneously) referred to as the most depressing day of the year. Event founder Chris Ward thinks that makes it the most appropriate day to hold a conference of inspirational speakers to help spur on good causes to achieve even more positive change in the coming year.

Ward runs Blue Dot World Ltd, a not-for-profit business.

Inspirational speakers

Blue Monday Live‘s speakers include:

Andria Zafirakou , 2018 Global Teacher winner (best teacher in the world)

, 2018 Global Teacher winner (best teacher in the world) Sara Hanson , Director Charitable Programmes, Disney.

, Director Charitable Programmes, Disney. Bryan Fogel , Oscar winner for directing/starring in Icarus.

, Oscar winner for directing/starring in Icarus. Paul Sinton-Hewitt , Founder Parkrun.

, Founder Parkrun. Eloise Todd , CEO, Best For Britain.

, CEO, Best For Britain. Simon Moss , Co-Founder Global Citizen.

, Co-Founder Global Citizen. Rory Sutherland , Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy Worldwide.

, Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy Worldwide. Steve Vranakis , Executive Creative Director, Creative Lab, Google.

, Executive Creative Director, Creative Lab, Google. Sean Conway , adventurer, author, world record holder

, adventurer, author, world record holder Amanda Mackenzie OBE, Chief Executive Business in the Community

The event is hosted by TV presenter Fiona Phillips.

Ticket prices are designed to offer the lowest prices for charity/good cause staff.

Blue Monday Live takes place on Monday 21st January 2019 at the Leicester Square Theatre, London.