2018 Social Change Awards winners announced

This year’s DSC Social Change Awards winners have been announced at a ceremony at the House of Lords.

DSC Social Change Awards celebrate individuals and organisations committed to making a positive impact in society. This is the 11th year they have been held.

Judges short-listed three candidates for each of six categories from a long list of nominees, with the winner decided by public vote.

Homelessness charity Glass Door took The Everyday Impact – Long-term Enterprises Award. Last year, Glass Door provided shelter to 643 individuals aged 18-83. It sheltered 50% more guests last winter compared to the previous winter and last year, over 1350 volunteers supported the charity. It also recently launched a Tenancy Support Service, which sees caseworkers visit guests who have been re-housed, assisting them with a range of challenges to help them keep their accommodation. 2017 also saw the charity hold its biggest Sleep Out event yet with over 315 participants.

In response to the announcement, Chief Operating Officer, Lucy Abraham said:

“Winning the award is great validation for the work so many in the community take on. While numbers of homelessness are on the rise, so is support from the community.”

Smart Works, which provides high quality interview clothes, styling advice and interview training to women in need won The Everyday Impact – New Enterprises Award. It has supported over 11,000 women across six cities so far, consisting of 41% single parents, 13% who consider to themselves to have a disability, and one fifth of the client have been unemployed for over 5 years. The women are referred by job centres, prisons, the care system, homeless shelters, domestic violence refugees and other organisations supporting vulnerable women.

Beth Rowland, who in December 2016 set up Let’s Talk About Loss, the UK’s only bereavement support network for 16 to 30 year olds, won Rising Star Award.

Battersea Power Station Foundation, which works with local organisations and projects that improve the quality of life for people who live in Lambeth and Wandsworth, won The Great Giving Funders’ Award.

Sonal Sachdev Patel won The Influencer Award. A former strategy consultant, Sonal runs the GMSP Foundation, which is active in India, where it focuses on investing in women and girls, and in the UK, where it supports black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women who face gender violence.

Rosemary Burden OBE, who established the Coroners’ Courts Support Service to support people attending a Coroner’s Court where previously no support was available, won The Lifetime Achievement Award. The Service is now in 66 Coroners’ Courts and is delivered by more than 350 fully trained volunteers.