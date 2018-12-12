Voluntary bodies invited to deliver first phase of Safeguarding Training Fund

Voluntary and community organisations are being invited to develop and deliver a country-wide safeguarding package to support other organisations, as part of a programme joint-funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Big Lottery Fund.

The Safeguarding Training Fund, announced by DCMS earlier this year, is part of the wider Government strategy to improve safeguarding practice across the voluntary sector in England. It will provide £1.14 million of funding over two phases until 2022.

Phase one – Safeguarding resources for England – opened for Expressions of Interest on Monday 10 December. Phase two – Safeguarding training and development – will offer funding to a small number of organisations or partnerships to share the resources developed during phase one and support grassroots charities and community organisations to improve their safeguarding practice.

The phase one process will result in an organisation, or partnership of organisations, being funded to provide, develop, and co-ordinate a national and generic safeguarding package to help the sector:

increase awareness and understanding of safeguarding and safe culture

improve safeguarding practice and safe culture by developing the right organisational culture and strong leadership

support good decision making in reporting safeguarding/safe culture issues

The successful applicant will work alongside national bodies responsible for supporting the charity sector to build on their work on both leadership values and ethics.

The closing date for Expressions of Interest is Sunday 13 January at 11.59pm. In mid-January, up to three organisations will then be asked to submit a full application for funding. The final decision on the successful applicant will be made in March 2019.

Dawn Austwick, Chief Executive of the Big Lottery Fund, said:

“Across the country, hundreds of grassroots charities and organisations are doing amazing work to help their communities thrive, including keeping their staff and volunteers safe. We are delighted to announce the first phase of the Safeguarding Training Fund, in partnership with DCMS, which will improve organisations’ access to safeguarding training, provide support, and help embed good practice and awareness across the sector.”

More information on the Safeguarding Training Fund, including how to submit an expression of interest for Phase one, is available on the website.