Hackney-based charity Voyage Youth receives match-funding grant via The Good Exchange

Hackney-based charity Voyage Youth has received a £15,000 match-funding grant from the Englefield Charitable Trust through not-for-profit cloud matching platform, The Good Exchange.

Voyage Youth was originally established by the Black Police Association Charitable Trust in 2002 in response to concerns over increased youth violence and murders, and to address issues concerning racial disproportionality in London boroughs following the Macpherson report recommendations. Its core mission is to reduce the inequalities and disparities faced by young Black and Minority Ethnic people in employment, education and community settings.

After winning a free fundraising project on The Good Exchange platform, Voyage Youth listed its empowerment programme, Young Leaders for Safer Cities (YLFSC) BTEC accredited course in leadership, with the aim of raising more than £80,000.

Englefield Charitable Trust supports several different charitable purposes including youth groups. As the Trust’s estate includes residential and commercial property in Hackney, the Voyage Youth project was seen as a good match for a grant.

By offering its grant as match funding which doubles the amounts raised, Englefield Charitable Trust (via The Good Exchange’s matching platform), aims to incentivise new grants, fundraising and donations from businesses, community groups and individuals in London and across the UK through their donations and/or fundraising activities.

Paul Anderson MBE, Chief Executive at Voyage Youth, said:

“We’re thrilled to have been awarded this match-funding grant by the Englefield Charitable Trust, which we hope will encourage further match funding from businesses and charitable foundations across the Borough that want to collaboratively help reduce youth crime in London. “The YLFSC programme helps equip disadvantaged BME youngsters to achieve their leadership potential and create a culture of youth leadership. We believe this will build a strong and powerful voice of young people supported and trained with the ability to challenge whilst creating stronger, resilient and safer communities. We look forward to continuing our work with the Englefield Charitable Trust, The Good Exchange and the wider funding and fundraising community to reach our funding goal.”

Catherine Haig, Chair of trustees of Englefield Charitable Trust added: