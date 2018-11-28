First Inheritance Tax review report welcomed by Remember A Charity

The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) has issued its first report in its national review of Inheritance Tax, in which it references the tax as ‘unpopular’ and ‘complicated’, and recommends the implementation of a digital system to simplify the administration of estates.

The report, published on 23 November, has been welcomed by Remember A Charity. It suggest that Government should implement a fully integrated digital system for Inheritance Tax and probate applications, and also observes that ‘regulating the will writing market would help improve the administration process.’

Gifts in wills contribute the largest single source of voluntary income to the charity sector, generating around £3 billion a year. They are currently exempt from Inheritance Tax (charged at 40%), and those that donate over 10% of their estate to charity benefit from a discounted rate of 36% across the remaining value of their estate.

Remember A Charity recently disclosed that, together with the Institute of Fundraising and supported by ACEVO, NCVO, ILM and STEP, it had written to government calling for a discount or exemption on probate fees for charitable wills.

Commenting on the report, Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said: