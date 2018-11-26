Fundraising Regulator to name organisations under investigation from March

The Fundraising Regulator is to name organisations in all investigations into complaints from 1 March 2019, it has announced.

It is introducing the new approach to bring additional transparency to its role when investigating complaints from the public. The Fundraising Regulator will also highlight the cases in which a complaint is made about a particular charity and is not upheld, due to the investigation having found the organisation to be acting appropriately and complying with the Code of Fundraising Practice.

This change in policy has been decided by the Fundraising Regulator’s Board. It agreed that the naming process will help promote and support a culture of transparency and ethical fundraising, and will also help ensure that donors and potential donors can make informed decisions about how they donate to charities.

The new policy will only apply to organisations under investigation from 1 March 2019 and the Fundraising Regulator will not be naming organisations retrospectively.

When a breach of the Code is found, it will continue to share the findings of its investigation with the organisation before they are published.

As is current policy, people who make complaints will not be named.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive, said: