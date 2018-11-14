Equal Pay Fund launches to fight wage discrimination

The Fawcett Society has teamed up with employment law charity YESS Law to launch a new Equal Pay Advice Service, funded by a newly created Equal Pay Fund, to help fight wage discrimination.

The fund has been started through a donation of backdated pay from former BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie.

Launched on the eve of Equal Pay Day on Saturday 10 November, the day in the year when women effectively start to work for free, the service will be targeted at those on low incomes who believe they are experiencing pay discrimination and who do not have access to legal advice, enabling them to resolve the situation with their employer.

A fundraising drive has also launched on GoFundMe with the Fawcett Society and YESS Law asking people to donate to the new fund and help fight wage discrimination for women on low incomes.

Sam Smethers, Fawcett Society Chief Executive, said: