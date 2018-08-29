Diversity Excellence Standard launches for consultation

Digital platform Charity Excellence Framework has created a Diversity Excellence Standard aimed at helping charities improve diversity and equality within their organisations.

Charity Excellence Framework launched earlier this year and provides a free online toolkit for trustee boards and senior charity teams aimed at helping them improve efficiency and reduce workload. Now, the diversity diagnostics in this platform have been used to create a draft Diversity Excellence Standard, which has just opened for consultation.

The Standard comprises a series of short statements in four sections, covering leadership, ethics, procedures, targets and outcomes to help charities assess their level of diversity and equality.

Areas covered under the statements include whistleblowing policies, how discrimination and sexual harassment complaints are dealt with, recruitment policies, and the gender balance.

It aims to improve sector equality and diversity by providing recognition for the charities that already promote and value diversity as well as by providing a simple and practical tool for those seeking assistance. Once the statements have been answered, the Standard will provide a report on the results on an interactive dashboard that is also exportable in action plan format and individually linked to relevant resources from across the web.

The Standard also aims to provide funders with an enforceable standard that they can use as an online due diligence and monitoring capability for equality and diversity, as well as a range of other funder metrics, such as maximising impact and delivering value for money.

The full draft of the Standard is viewable now, with all feedback welcome.