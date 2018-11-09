Think Global announces closure after 35 years

UK-based global education charity Think Global has announced its closure after 35 years.

The charity said that despite intensive efforts to secure its future, a combination of withdrawal of support by the Department for International Development and challenges in securing alternative income sources had led to the decision to cease operations.

Think Global also said that it had known for more than 18 months that it was facing financial challenges and had tried to secure an alternative future, including exploring a potential merger, but had been unable to replace the large reduction in income.

It is now in the process of handing over potential programmes or remaining activities to partners in the global learning network, and closing programmes.

Over the last 35 years, Think Global has co-ordinated and supported a diverse network of individuals and organisations working to promote global learning in England. The mission of the charity was to promote global learning to assist, encourage and inspire people to think critically about global issues and act for a more just and sustainable world.

James Luger, Chair of Think Global, said: