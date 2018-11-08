War Child UK launches Armistice campaign encouraging peaceful gameplay

War Child UK and its US partner Children in Conflict have launched a campaign promoting peace in video games to help children caught up in war and mark the WW1 centenary.

The project, called Armistice, is a wide-ranging fundraising initiative created by the charities and launched by War Child UK ambassador Carey Mulligan that aims to encourage peaceful gameplay in the month of November, to coincide with Armistice Day. It aims to raise £250,000 to support children affected by war around the world.

Gamers can support War Child UK in a variety of ways, either by participating in a peaceful movement, purchasing titles from a special sale on digital games store Steam, or by purchasing special Armistice or peace-themed items within their favourite game on mobile, console or PC.

Some of the world’s leading video game publishers are contributing special content such as inserting cupid’s arrows or special healing items instead of guns, hosting a 2 minute silence, or rewarding players for pacifist game-play. All proceeds from in-game purchases go to supporting War Child programmes. Participating games include World of Tanks, Prison Architect and 11-11 Memories Retold (main image), which is voiced by Elijah Wood and launches on 9 November. This will have specially-created downloadable content for £2.99 with all profits going to support War Child’s activities.

For the first time, gamers who use live streaming platforms such as Twitch will be able to run their own charity streaming events in support of War Child. They can do so using JustGiving LiveStreaming, integrating their Twitch stream with their JustGiving fundraising page.

Rob Williams, CEO of War Child UK:

“We’re thrilled to be able to reach out and raise awareness of our work with such an expansive audience in an innovative way. Video games are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in technology and entertainment – now they’re doing the same for fundraising. We’re so grateful for the fantastic support from some of most talented people in gaming and hope this year’s Armistice will be our most successful yet.”

Carey Mulligan, War Child UK global ambassador, added: