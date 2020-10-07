Grants available to help seafarers and their families

Seafarers UK is inviting organisations providing welfare services for seafarers impacted by Covid-19 to apply for grants.

Earlier this year Seafarers UK’s trustees released £2 million of additional funding in response to the coronavirus pandemic. More than £1 million has already been dispersed, including grants awarded to ISWAN, London Tilbury Seafarers’ Centre, Mission to Seafarers and Stella Maris.

Seafarers UK is seeking more applications for funding from charities and other not-for-profit organisations providing support for seafarers and their families both in the UK and overseas.

Chief Executive Officer Catherine Spencer said:

“From paying to provide portable MiFi units for use by seafarers stranded on ships stuck in port, to our ongoing support for vital initiatives such as ISWAN’s Seafarers Emergency Fund, grants made by Seafarers UK are helping to relieve the distress and anxiety suffered by many seafarers, including those caught up in the crew change crisis.”

Further information is available on the Seafarers UK site where grant applications can be made online.