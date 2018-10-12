Rally launches to mobilise public support behind world changing causes

A new organisation launches today, designed to “help charities, campaign groups and other organisations use digital to more effectively mobilise the public to take action”.

Rally has been developed by Paul de Gregorio, former Digital Engagement Director at Open. He sees it as less of a “conventional fundraising agency, whatever that is” and “more of a hub or collective”.

He is, however, very clear about what the organisation aims to do, and the increasing need for such groups to succeed. He states that Rally works “with organisations fighting for a fairer, healthier, safer, greener, more equal world”.

It consists of a network of activists, strategists, campaigners, fundraisers, creatives and developers. These are currently freelancers and partner agencies but “watch this space”, advised de Gregorio.

He told UK Fundraising: “In a time of real change for the charity sector Rally has been set up to help organisations design and deliver digital strategies to mobilise the public to take action for the causes that mean most to them: to connect, amplify, turn up, sign up, give, share, vote, volunteer or to lead.”

He added that he wants Rally to help its clients “succeed in an ever-changing world” which means taking a continuously fresh approach. For example, Rally’s website states:

“We build movements not lists. We attract support rather than acquire supporters. We promote shared values and the mission before fundraising products.”

Paul de Gregorio will be speaking at next week’s International Fundraising Congress in Holland.