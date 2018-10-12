New supporter relationship platform delivers organisation-wide view for Unicef UK

Unicef UK has implemented a new supporter relationship management platform that gives it an organisation-wide view of its supporters and their preferences.

The new platform, implemented by Giveclarity and powered by Salesforce, is a bespoke cloud-based CRM solution and is the largest implementation of the Salesforce Non Profit Cloud in Europe, according to Giveclarity. It has been implemented with the aim of improving Unicef UK‘s understanding of supporters and help it develop a more focused, personalised and engaging supporter journey, with all fundraising, campaigning and programme delivery managed through it.

The platform integrates all supporter communications and fundraising into a single multichannel solution, including on- and offline activity, major donor campaigns, trust and grant management, long-term legacy programmes, donations processing and Gift Aid collections.

Mark Devlin, Chief Operating Officer, Unicef UK said:

“This is a major project for Unicef UK that will transform our supporters’ experience. A fuller view of every interaction will provide a deeper appreciation of what most interests our supporters about Unicef’s work and importantly how they prefer to receive communication from us. “This will help us to communicate more effectively and relevantly with them. As our committed supporter base continues to grow, this directly enables Unicef to increase the impact of our protection, education, hygiene, nutrition and vaccination programmes for the world’s most vulnerable children. Therefore, it is vital we ensure that all our supporters feel valued, understood and informed about the work they are enabling. Giveclarity’s experience in the sector and their Salesforce expertise made them the right partner in our development process.”

Giveclarity won the project with Unicef UK following a competitive tender process and helped Unicef UK to unite all of its data to create a single supporter view with visibility across all data sources and channels that feed in to and out of the organisation.

The solution uses Salesforce Non Profit Cloud for CRM, Salesforce Service Cloud for Supporter Care, Salesforce Marketing Cloud for mass email, Clarity Gift Aid for Gift Aid collections, Clarity Banking for direct debits, Jitterbit and Clarity Data Transform for importing third party files.