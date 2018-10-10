Help Musicians UK launches £200,000 fund for music creators

Help Musicians UK (HMUK) has announced the launch of a fund to support independently-driven music creators.

The £200,000 Do It Differently Fund is open for applications via the HMUK website until 13 November, and has been designed by the charity following qualitative research into the funding gaps and needs of independent music creators in the UK.

The fund will make 20 awards to individuals in its first round, whether they are a producer, composer, songwriter, musician, vocalist, DJ, or beatboxer, for example, at any stage of their career and in any genre. The fund will offer individuals or bands/ensembles of six members or less a grant of up to £3,000 focused on either developing experience in touring or recording. A further £2,000 is set aside for each successful applicant to go towards business planning and wellbeing services available directly from HMUK and its industry partners.

The new fund aims to support music makers who want to retain their creative independence in either touring or recording. Artists will be able to access funding for a range of opportunities relating to the creative side of the industry, such as songwriting, composition, recording, releasing, touring and live development.

Do It Differently will also provide access to experts in the industry who will advise each individual or group in developing sustainable business plans.

In addition, successful applicants will gain access to a range of health and welfare services, including the Musicians Hearing Health Scheme and Music Minds Matter. The Do It Differently Fund will also offer opt-in access to a new Healthy Touring programme in association with the British Association for Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM). The inaugural healthy touring programme will provide a support package to help music creators and their teams to stay healthy on tour.

Claire Gevaux, Programme Director HMUK, said: