Arts & cultural organisations set to double use of repayable finance

Repayable finance is playing a bigger role in supporting the arts and cultural sector in the UK with organisations set to seek £309 million over the next five years, a Nesta report has shown.

This amounts to more than double over the next year than borrowed during 2016, according to the results of a survey commissioned by innovation foundation Nesta. The £309 million figure over five years amounts to £62 million per year and highlights an increase in demand since 2016, when 15% of the survey’s respondents used repayable finance, receiving £29 million in repayable finance between them.

According to the report, while repayable finance is currently only used by a small proportion of organisations (15% of respondents), they are optimistic about the benefits, with an average of 57% believing they will see a higher income in the next five years.

While organisations that have sought repayable finance tend to be based in London according to Nesta, it expects 54% of future demand to come from outside the capital. Over twenty organisations since 2015 for example have received or are set to receive Arts Impact Fund loans, which offers repayable finance between £150,000 and £600,000 to arts organisations in England. The £7m fund was launched by Nesta, Bank of America Merill Lynch and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, with support from Arts Council England and Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

There are still some concerns around taking out repayable finance, with the highest concerns relating to repayments, particularly in generating the income to repay the finance received (57%) and the terms of the contract (49%). However, Nesta found that those who had previously taken it out reported a positive experience, and were far less likely to cite barriers.

Fran Sanderson, Director of Arts Programmes and Investments at Nesta, said: