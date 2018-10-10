Funding & support with digital out-of-home campaign offered

JCDecaux, Crowdfunder & UnLtd have teamed up to help 10 organisations launch nationwide digital out-of-home campaigns, with a day left to apply.

To be eligible to apply, organisations must be driven by a social mission, such as reducing environmental waste or tackling inequality, and want to grow awareness. They must also be willing to crowdfund, and be interested in running an out of home advertising campaign.

Together with @JCDecaux_UK and @crowdfunderuk we are looking for mission driven organisations who want to grow their brand to take part in #SeeChangeMakeChange. Digital out-of-home campaign. (T&C’ apply)https://t.co/vAeYC8HNLS — UnLtd (@UnLtd) October 9, 2018

The winning organisations will work with Crowdfunder and JCDecaux to raise £15,000 through crowdfunding towards a campaign. They will receive a £2,000 additional media value pledge from JCDecaux, £ for £ match on media spend raised through crowdfunding, and free media planning and creative support from JCDecaux.

Entry is open until 11 October, with winners announced on 17 October. Crowdfunding will run from 2-30 November.