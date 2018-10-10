Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Funding & support with digital out-of-home campaign offered

JCDecaux, Crowdfunder & UnLtd have teamed up to help 10 organisations launch nationwide out-of-home campaigns, with a day left to apply.

To be eligible to apply, organisations must be driven by a social mission, such as reducing environmental waste or tackling inequality, and want to grow awareness. They must also be willing to crowdfund, and be interested in running an out of home advertising campaign.

 

 

The winning organisations will work with Crowdfunder and JCDecaux to raise £15,000 through towards a campaign. They will receive a £2,000 additional media value pledge from JCDecaux, £ for £ match on media spend raised through , and free media planning and creative support from JCDecaux.

Entry is open until 11 October, with winners announced on 17 October. Crowdfunding will run from 2-30 November.

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

