Celebrating International Day of Charity 2018

The annual International Day of Charity takes place today (5 September).

The day was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness and provide a platform for charitable activities, with the date chosen to commemorate Mother Teresa’s 1997 death.

Many charities have taken to social media to thank staff, supporters and volunteers and to emphasise the difference this support makes. Many companies are also using it to thank the charities they work with, and their staff who volunteer, as well as to show what they have achieved for charity.

Happy #InternationalDayOfCharity! We'd like to say a HUGE thank you to all of our supporters. 💙 Every £1 raised helps us save poorly pets like Daisy. Could you support us with a donation? Read about how donations make all the difference – https://t.co/kfsr7tXYhz pic.twitter.com/pWIscPplXi — PDSA (@PDSA_HQ) September 5, 2018

Today is the @UN's #InternationalDayOfCharity. We're incredibly grateful to all of our staff, volunteers, and supporters who help ensure that we are able to continue to look after the Armed Forces community. ▶️ https://t.co/stdcIDpujt 🔴 Get Support 📞 0808 802 8080 pic.twitter.com/wZJQLaZ6Ks — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) September 5, 2018

A big shout-out to all the hard working charities we work with every day, as well as our many team members who volunteer their time for important causes. #InternationalDayOfCharity #FedExCares pic.twitter.com/MLZ9xJ1DMU — FedEx Europe (@FedExEurope) September 5, 2018

Today is #InternationalDayOfCharity. The perfect day to start supporting our @JLRHalewood charity of the year, @Charlieschance. We have raised £63,000 so far but we can do more. If you have a fundraising idea or want to get involved, just email us at halewood@jaguarlandrover.com pic.twitter.com/sCzTdfvd75 — JLRHalewood (@JLRHalewood) September 5, 2018

Other charities and companies are using the opportunity to ask for more support:

Help us transform the life of a vulnerable child today. 👕 Donate some old clothes: https://t.co/oUIoJbqEEc

🙋 Volunteer your time: https://t.co/JfRbgzqWi7

🏃 Run a 5K: https://t.co/qcYiFexRbx Any act, big or small, will make a difference. 💚#InternationalDayOfCharity pic.twitter.com/y89XxIP8o1 — Barnardo’s (@barnardos) September 5, 2018

Today is the #InternationalDayofCharity. We're working together with volunteers across the country to help create a better environment for everybody, through our projects, initiatives and campaigns. Join our #LitterHeroes today and help make a difference 💚 🌍 pic.twitter.com/YNlyiGGCXk — Keep Britain Tidy 🚮 (@KeepBritainTidy) September 5, 2018

It's #InternationalDayOfCharity. Why not go without that coffee/wine/fancy lunch and donate the money to your favourite wee organisation trying to make the world a little better? — RefugeeSurvivalTrust (@RefugeeSurvival) September 5, 2018

Today is #InternationalDayOfCharity. Support #AKiloOfKindness and simply drop a kilo of non-perishable food, clothing or educational supplies at our participating hotels. This simple act of kindness can make a real difference.

Find out more at https://t.co/oAMZ9LculZ pic.twitter.com/ciWikWx9C2 — Mövenpick Hotels (@MovenpickHotels) September 5, 2018

In addition, Good-Loop has today announced its aim to raise £5m for good causes by 2022 and is inviting more charities to get involved. It raises funds through its ‘ethical ad platform’, which rewards viewers of online video ads by donating to a charity on their behalf when they watch one:

#Disrupting online ads! IMAGINE:

when you choose to give an advertiser's video some of your valuable attention, if you could then give 50% of that #advertiser's ad spend to a #charity of your choice Have ethical ads arrived? Nice to speak w/ Bruce at start-up @GoodLoopHQ today pic.twitter.com/637fPm1su1 — Pete Thomond (@PeteThomond) August 29, 2018

And, Give as you Live is giving away £150 to charity and is asking people to help choose where the money goes:

It's International #CharityDay and we're giving away £150 in FREE donations! WE NEED YOU to help us choose who receives the 💰. We've selected some national, local and community charities for you to choose from. Go, go, go! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UOUC1U3qWf — Give as you Live 💙 (@giveasyoulive) September 5, 2018

And finally, a fun fact from the Institute of Fundraising: