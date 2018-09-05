Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Celebrating International Day of Charity 2018

Posted by on 5 September 2018 in News
The annual Day of Charity takes place today (5 September).

The day was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness and provide a platform for charitable activities, with the date chosen to commemorate Mother Teresa’s 1997 death.

Many charities have taken to social media to thank staff, supporters and volunteers and to emphasise the difference this support makes. Many companies are also using it to thank the charities they work with, and their staff who volunteer, as well as to show what they have achieved for charity.

 

Other charities and companies are using the opportunity to ask for more support:

 

In addition, Good-Loop has today announced its aim to raise £5m for good causes by 2022 and is inviting more charities to get involved. It raises funds through its ‘ethical ad platform’, which rewards viewers of online video ads by donating to a charity on their behalf when they watch one:

 

And, Give as you Live is giving away £150 to charity and is asking people to help choose where the money goes:

 

And finally, a fun fact from the Institute of Fundraising:

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

