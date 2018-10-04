Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How charities marked the first Gift Aid Awareness Day

Posted by on 4 October 2018 in News
0 Comments
gift aid
How charities marked the first Gift Aid Awareness Day

Today was the UK’s first Gift Aid Awareness Day, the idea of the Charity Finance Group.

Zurich Insurance has been watching how charities have joined in the day to promote , and here, with permission, is their collection of examples via a Twitter moment which first appeared on their Twitter account.

 

You can follow Zurich Insurance on Twitter and read its blog for charities.

 

 

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />