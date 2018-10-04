0 Comments
How charities marked the first Gift Aid Awareness Day
Fundraising UK Ltd
Today was the UK’s first Gift Aid Awareness Day, the idea of the Charity Finance Group.
Zurich Insurance has been watching how charities have joined in the day to promote Gift Aid, and here, with permission, is their collection of examples via a Twitter moment which first appeared on their Twitter account.
You can follow Zurich Insurance on Twitter and read its blog for charities.
- Want some old pictures of Gift Aid? How about these from its launch by Prime Minister John Major?
