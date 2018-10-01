Who’s moving? Charity sector appointment round-up

Here are six of the sector’s recent appointments, from trustees, to board members, and new fundraising teams.

Adriénne Kelbie is new trustee for CareTech Foundation

CareTech Foundation has announced Adriènne Kelbie as its third external trustee. Kelbie is Chief Executive of the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), and Patron of Women in Nuclear UK (WiN UK). She has spent twenty years in senior leadership roles in the public sector after starting her career in the voluntary sector. Kelbie joined ONR from the Disclosure and Barring Service and was previously Deputy Chief Executive of Hull City Council. She has also significant funding experience from roles with the Big Lottery Fund and its predecessors, bringing a wealth of experience to the foundation’s grant-making role.

Left to right: Adriènne Kelbie, with other trustees Nicholas Cheffings and Karen Dukes

Reuben’s Retreat creates fundraising team

North-West based charity Reuben’s Retreat has created a new fundraising team and made two key appointments. Sarah Leah joins as Senior Fundraiser and Lindsay Smith will take up the role of Community Fundraiser. Both Leah and Smith have worked across various public sector roles, most recently both working in different areas of the NHS.

Stick ‘n’ Step appoints Jenny Snell Head of Fundraising

Stick ‘n’ Step has appointed Jenny Snell as its new Head of Fundraising, responsible for spearheading fundraising activity for both its centres in Wallasey and Runcorn. Snell, who lives in Liverpool, was previously Head of Fundraising at the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, where she worked for six years.

Sophie Livingstone joins Trustees Unlimited as MD

Trustees Unlimited has appointed Sophie Livingstone as its new Managing Director. Livingstone will provide leadership for Trustees Unlimited and Step on Board. Currently Chair of early years charity, Little Village, she is also a trustee of the Royal Voluntary Service and of Generation Change, which she co-founded in 2013. Livingstone led the organisation as its Co-Chair until September 2017. Prior to this, she was the founding Chief Executive of City Year UK, from November 2009 until December 2017.

Anita Kerwin-Nye appointed Director of Strategy & Engagement for YHA

YHA (England and Wales) has appointed Anita Kerwin-Nye as Director of Strategy and Engagement. In her new role, which she will take up on 1 November 2018, she will further develop YHA’s charitable focus, partnerships and programmes and strategic communications. With over 20 years of experience in the sector, Kerwin-Lye has worked closely with YHA for a number of years through her work across education, charities, including the Learning Away consortium. She is also Founder of Every Child Should.

Graham Papenfus among 4 appointments to CFRE International board

CFRE International has announced the election of India Alexis Ehioba (USA); Becky Ann Gilbert (Germany); Graham Papenfus (UK) and Mark Stuart (USA) to three-year terms from 2019-2021 on its International Board of Directors. Graham Papenfus has over 25 years’ fundraising experience in the educational and charitable sectors in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and UK. He joined Kingswood School in Bath as Director of Development and Fundraising in April 2017 after three years as Development Director at Dean Close School, and previously established development programmes at Ipswich School, Haileybury College, and Claremont Fan Court School.