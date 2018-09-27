Hospice competition seeks 360 VR filmmakers to help terminally ill

Hospice charity LOROS is looking for 360 filmmakers to submit virtual reality films in a competition aimed at helping to transform the lives of terminally ill people.

LOROS uses VR to give terminally ill patients whose lives have become restricted due to their illness the chance to see the world from their chair or bed. It has launched the VR for Good competition to encourage filmmakers to create new 5-10 minute long films that will provide its patients with a welcome escape, some entertainment or a therapeutic experience.

Films can be entered under any of the following categories:

Indoor environment

Outdoor environment

Historical/National Trust environment

Musical

They must also be 5-10 minutes in length, therapeutic and easy to experience, technically excellent, and designed with terminally ill users in mind.

£10,000 in prize money is available, with the best film overall winning £6,000, and the winners of each category receiving £1,000.

Further information on the criteria for entry is available online, and the competition has a deadline of 23 November.