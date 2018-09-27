Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Hospice competition seeks 360 VR filmmakers to help terminally ill

Posted by on 27 September 2018
LOROS VR competition
Hospice competition seeks 360 VR filmmakers to help terminally ill

Hospice charity LOROS is looking for 360 filmmakers to submit films in a aimed at helping to transform the lives of terminally ill people.

LOROS uses VR to give terminally ill patients whose lives have become restricted due to their illness the chance to see the world from their chair or bed. It has launched the VR for Good competition to encourage filmmakers to create new 5-10 minute long films that will provide its patients with a welcome escape, some entertainment or a therapeutic experience.

Films can be entered under any of the following categories:

  • Indoor environment
  • Outdoor environment
  • Historical/National Trust environment
  • Musical

They must also be 5-10 minutes in length, therapeutic and easy to experience, technically excellent, and designed with terminally ill users in mind.

£10,000 in prize money is available, with the best film overall winning £6,000, and the winners of each category receiving £1,000.

Further information on the criteria for entry is available online, and the competition has a deadline of 23 November.

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

