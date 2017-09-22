Channel 4 & RNIB team up with ads in National Eye Care Week

Channel 4 featured a special ad break this week when it teamed up with RNIB alongside five advertisers to raise awareness of the importance of eye care to coincide with the launch of National Eye Health Week.

Five ads were broadcast on 18 September during Channel 4’s The Undateables at 9.15pm and 9.30pm. Each ad used different filters that mimicked five common eye conditions in the UK – macular degeneration, cataracts, and those caused by diabetes, hemianopia and glaucoma. The Channel 4 and RNIB campaign aimed to be fully accessible and also had audio description for blind and partially sighted viewers.

Sophie Castell, Director at RNIB, said:

“This unique opportunity to work with Channel 4 and some really great advertisers will help show viewers different sight loss conditions and what living with sight loss can be like. The use of audio description across an entire ad break marks a cultural shift in advertising. We are really proud to be part of this exciting and rewarding initiative with Channel 4 and the advertisers.”

Jonathan Allan, Channel 4 Sales Director added:

“Working with RNIB, we aim to illustrate the various perspectives of millions of people in the UK living with sight loss and provide full audio description to all our viewers.”

