International Fund for Ireland confirms new grants

The International Fund for Ireland (IFI) has made grants of £3.3m to 19 community projects in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties of Ireland.

The funding includes more than £2.5m that is allocated across 15 projects within the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP). These initiatives assist young people to take better control of their lives, re-engage in training and avoid being drawn into criminal or sectarian activity.

The remaining funding, £810,000, has also been allocated to four projects in the Peace Impact Programme (PIP), which assists marginalised communities to resolve complex issues relating to identity and the conflict.

The latest funding package includes awards to seven new projects including:

· €131,083 to Foroige Drogheda Turning Point for the ‘Turning Point’ project, a two-year initiative that will engage 15 young people in a structured programme of good relations, personal development and skills development activities.

· €207,473 to North West Alcohol Forum for a two-year project called Positive Attitudes, Beliefs & Aspirations that will provide personal youth development activities across Letterkenny, Milford, Buncrana and Ballybofey.

· £202,402 to Causeway Rural & Urban Network (CRUN) for the BRAKE Project, a two-year cross-community initiative which will support young people in Coleraine to positively engage in their community, improve self-esteem, confidence and employability.

· £180,670 to Orchardville Society Ltd. for ‘Project Fusion’, a two-year cross-community initiative based in East Belfast. It will engage 20 participants in a variety of personalised training, work experience, skills and employability development activities.

The International Fund for Ireland is an independent, international organisation established by the Irish and British Governments in 1986 and supported by the European Union and the governments of the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. The Fund’s main objectives are to promote economic and social advance and encourage contact, dialogue and reconciliation between Unionists and Nationalists throughout Ireland.

Since its inception, the Fund has committed more than £728m/€914m to a wide variety of projects in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties of Ireland.