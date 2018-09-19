Celebrity round-up: 7 personalities supporting charities

Here are seven well-known personalities and celebrities supporting a range of charities, from Joanna Lumley and Humans of Our World, to Robert Peston and Hospice UK.

Dr h.c Molloy & Trevi House

Trevi House has announced a new patron, Dr.h.c. Jenny Molloy (left with Hannah Shead, CEO of Trevi House). Dr.h.c. Molloy is the author of Hackney Child, a first-hand account of a childhood spent in the care system. Trevi House approached Dr.h.c Jenny Molloy about becoming a patron earlier this year following successive meetings where Jenny offered her help and support to the charity.

Robert Peston & Hospice UK

Journalist Robert Peston is to become the new Chair of Hospice UK later this year. The Political Editor of ITV News will take up the role at the charity’s national conference in November. Peston will take over from Lord Howard of Lympne, who is to retire from his role as Chair in November after eight years leading its board of trustees and serving two full terms.

Mark Carney & Community Foundation

In partnership with the Bank of England, the Community Foundation welcomed Mark Carney, the Bank’s Governor to Northern Ireland this week. Carney met with senior leaders from the business community and the voluntary sector at a private event in Belfast’s new Grand Central Hotel, on Thursday 13 September. The Governor heard about the business and social issues impacting on NI and the work of the Foundation supporting local communities.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason & JDRF

JDRF has appointed internationally renowned cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason as a global ambassador. The 19-year-old British cellist captured the world’s attention during his performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, five years before he won BBC Young Musician 2016. In January, Kanneh-Mason released his debut album, Inspiration, which topped the classical charts and reached number 18 in the Official UK Album Charts.

Photo credit: Lars Borges

Valtteri Bottas & Starlight Children’s Foundation

On 19 August, F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas hosted his annual ‘Valtteri Bottas Duathlon’ in his local village, Nastola in Finland, raising €10,000 for Starlight Children’s Foundation. This is the second year Valtteri has supported the charity through his duathlon, raising €20,000 to date. The duathlon is open to all ages, and began with a family challenge followed by the men’s and women’s duathlon’s later in the afternoon. Over 200 people took part in this year’s event, where there were a host of prizes to be won, including a Tunturi junior size bicycle in the family race and 500 euros each for the first prizes winners in the women and men’s races.

Our warmest congratulations to @JorjaSmith on winning the Vero Breakthrough Solo Artist Award, and a huge thank you to both her and @verotruesocial for this incredibly generous donation. It will help us provide life-changing music to the people who need it most across the UK. https://t.co/aSf1P5x8OQ — Nordoff Robbins UK (@NordoffRobbins1) September 17, 2018

Jorja Smith & Nordoff Robbins

Singer Jorja Smith has chosen music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins to receive a $50,000 donation from Vero. Smith won Vero’s Breakthrough Solo Artist Of The Year Award. This inaugural award is accompanied by a $50,000 donation made by Vero to a charity of the artist’s choice. The money will help directly fund its music therapy delivery around the UK.

Joanna Lumley & Humans of Our World

Joanna Lumley is supporting a campaign from Humans Of Our World. Through DON’T FORGET NEPAL’S VICTIMS, Lumley is urging people to donate to support survivors of the 2015 earthquake in Nepal who are still suffering. Humans of our World will use the funds towards the humanitarian aid camps in Nepal taking place in October 2018.

Main image: Jorja Smith & Ayman Hariri. Credit: Greg Williams Photography.