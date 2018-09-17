Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity Bank launches campaign to encourage using ethical providers

Posted by on 17 September 2018 in News
has launched its annual campaign to encourage charities, businesses and individuals to move some of their savings or reserves to an ethical provider.

The Follow the Money campaign will see 38 of the charities and social enterprises supported by Charity Bank loans open their doors to showcase how money saved with an ethical provider can have a positive impact on society.

Follow the Money is now in its 10th year, and takes Charity Bank savers to see for themselves how their money is being used to support charities and social enterprises. This year’s 38-stop tour, which corresponds with Good Money Week (29 September – 5 October), started at the beginning of September and will run until October 5. It can also be followed online.

 

It is supported by a number of social sector organisations including NCVO, NAVCA, Social Enterprise UK, Social Enterprise Mark CIC, Locality, Responsible , Big Society Capital, Barrow Cadbury Trust, ShareAction, CAN, Clinks, the Finance Innovation Lab, Good With Money, The Ethical Company Organisation and Ethical Consumer.

Edward Siegel, Charity Bank’s Chief Executive, said:

“It’s easy to dismiss the possibility of achieving a social return as well as a financial return on your investments but saving ethically offers the chance to do both.

“By channelling money into charities, social enterprises and social businesses, your money is used as a force for good. It empowers these organisations to grow, innovate and build upon the services and support they provide to their beneficiaries.”

Karl Wilding, Director of Public Policy and Volunteering at NCVO, said:

“It’s fantastic to see charitable organisations opening their doors to show the real-life impact that loans from ethical financial providers have on our communities. It’s thanks to the businesses, charities and individuals that choose to save their money with ethical banks, such as Charity Bank, that support can be provided to organisations that need it.”

 

